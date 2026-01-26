Nursing assistant arrested in Santa Barbara County for sexual abuse

Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Los Angeles man accused of sexually abusing vulnerable adults while working as a certified nursing assistant.

Detectives say the investigation began on November 3, 2025, after a care home on South Patterson Road in Goleta reported that two patients had been sexually assaulted by a CNA.

Detectives identified the suspect as Kayode Agbolade Ogunba.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

During the investigation, authorities say they learned that similar allegations involving Ogunba had previously been reported in the Los Angeles area.

Investigators also believe Ogunba may have worked as a CNA in other states, including Washington and Texas, within the past seven years.

On Tuesday, January 20 detectives arrested Ogunba in the Los Angeles area on a Santa Barbara County arrest warrant.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Ogunba faces multiple felony charges, including sexual penetration, lewd or lascivious acts by a caretaker against a dependent person involving force, and elder abuse.

Detectives have released Ogunba’s booking photo and are asking anyone with additional information, or who believes they may have been a victim, to come forward.

Investigators say Ogunba may have used the name “Kay.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling (805) 681-4171.