Officials invite public to give input on environmental impacts of Vandenberg SFB

Federal government officials are inviting the public to comment on their experience living near the Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) ahead of the facility's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) is reportedly preparing to evaluate the potential environmental effects associated with three new changes at Vandenberg.

One of the changes is DAF’s authorization of the redevelopment of Space Launch Complex (SLC)-6 to support Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy operations, including launch and landing at VSFB.

DAF has also authorized an increase in Falcon 9 launches and landings at VSFB and downrange landings in the Pacific Ocean.

Lastly, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued or modified a vehicle operator license to SpaceX for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy operations at VSFB and related airspace closures.

Officials say the DAF has created a Proposed Action, Alternative 1, and No Action Alternative to be carried forward for analysis in the EIS.

The agency is set to hold three in-person public scoping meetings and a virtual public scoping meeting to inform the public about the Proposed Action and accept comments.

During the in-person meetings, officials say project team members will provide information in both English and Spanish, and there will be an opportunity to provide comments.

The following in-person meetings will all be held from 5-8 p.m.:



Jan. 14: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1679, 3801 Market St., Ventura, CA

Jan. 15: Westside Neighborhood Center, 423 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, CA

Jan. 16: Dick DeWees Community Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc, CA

A virtual meeting will also be held on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

Locals can submit comments during the scoping period (Dec. 13 through Jan. 27) in both English and Spanish by attending the in-person or online meetings.

Comments can also be given through the form on the VSFB website, by email with the subject line "Falcon EIS," or by mail to ATTN: VSFB Falcon Launch EIS c/o ManTech International Corporation 420 Stevens Avenue, Suite 100 Solana Beach, CA 92075.

In addition, representatives say they will be accepting the public's input regarding the development's potential impacts on historic properties via the project website, email, or mail.