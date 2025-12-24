Officials urge caution as storm approaches South Coast amid holiday travel

A winter storm moving into the Santa Barbara area is expected to impact holiday travel, prompting officials to urge residents and visitors to plan ahead and use caution on the roads.

Delays are already anticipated as travelers make their way to their holiday destinations. Some air travelers are arriving at airports earlier than usual to avoid disruptions caused by the storm.

Hope Morgan, who is traveling home for the holidays, said she arrived hours early for her domestic flight to reduce the risk of delays.

“We celebrate Christmas on Christmas Eve, so it’s critical I get back at least today so I can be part of the celebrations,” Morgan said.

On local roadways, the Montecito Fire Department said it will deploy additional units during the storm to respond to emergencies and assist drivers as conditions worsen.

“This is going to be a significant storm,” said Captain Robert Galbriath, Assistant Fire Marshall. “If you’re out driving and get caught in a downpour, slow down to avoid hydroplaning.”

The California Highway Patrol also plans to increase enforcement throughout the region, emphasizing the importance of minimizing distractions while driving in hazardous conditions.

“Distraction is a key factor in many of the collisions and crashes we see,” said Sgt. Keith Rogers, California Highway Patrol. “We ask people to limit distractions and make adjustments before driving so they can focus on the roadway.”

KSBY

City officials say residents should avoid unnecessary travel during the storm if possible, noting that staying off the roads can help reduce accidents and allow emergency crews to respond more effectively.

