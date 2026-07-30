Old Spanish Days Fiesta expands to Montecito for first time in 103-year history

After months of planning, Old Spanish Days Fiesta is expanding into a new community for the first time in its 103-year history.

The annual celebration, known as one of Santa Barbara's signature traditions, honors the region's Spanish, Mexican and Indigenous heritage through parades, rodeos, folklórico dancing, mariachi music, traditional food and community events. Each summer, thousands of people take part in Fiesta celebrations throughout Santa Barbara.

This year, organizers are bringing that tradition to Montecito with a new Fiesta event, continuing their goal of making the celebration accessible to communities throughout the region.

"One thing about Old Spanish Days, it's for all communities," said David Bolton, Old Spanish Days Division Chief of External Relations. "We have Fiesta Ranchera in Goleta, Carpinteria has a celebration as well. Here in Montecito, we really wanted to bring everything that was Old Spanish Days Fiesta."

The expansion is also receiving support from nearby businesses. Richie Ramirez, a barbershop owner located near the event site, said he welcomes the celebration coming to Montecito.

"I think it's great that they are bringing Fiesta to Montecito," Ramirez said. "With all the growth and everything that's happening to Montecito, I think it's a good thing."

Longtime Fiesta attendees say they are looking forward to having another way to celebrate the tradition.

"I'm excited," said Goleta resident Beth Foraker. "I always go to see it. Last year they had a lot of pre-stuff in Old Town Goleta."

Old Spanish Days Fiesta officially begins Wednesday, August 5 and runs through Sunday, August 9.

The celebration opens with Fiesta Pequeña, an evening of music, dance and performances on the steps of the historic Santa Barbara Mission.