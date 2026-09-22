One person arrested after Santa Barbara rollover crash

One person has been arrested following a rollover crash in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara police say the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, September 21.

They say a woman was driving north on Chapala Street with a child in the car. The car collided with two vehicles parked on the side of the street. The collision caused the car to roll onto its side.

Police rescued the driver and child from the car and both of them were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say officers discovered upon further investigation that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested and transported to Santa Barbara County Jail.

She faces charges of driving under the influence and felony child endangerment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

