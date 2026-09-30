Out of the Darkness Walk at Goleta Beach to support suicide prevention

Community members can honor those lost to suicide and support those who are struggling at the Out of the Darkness walk this Saturday at Goleta Beach.

The event is organized by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

In 2025, 47 people died by suicide in Santa Barbara County. This free walk will bring participants together for a morning of remembrance, hope, and support.

Organizers say the walk is not a competition. It is designed to be a fun, welcoming, and meaningful community event where participants can connect with others who share a commitment to suicide prevention and mental health.

While the walk is free, registration is required at afspwalks.donordrive.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

