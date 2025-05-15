Oxnard mother and daughter arrested for nearly 20 years of theft

A mother and daughter duo have been arrested for nearly 20 years of theft totaling over $550,000 in embezzled funds.

In February 2025, Sheriff’s detectives began investigating a report of theft from a financial services business in the 6100-block of Carpinteria Avenue.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that 63-year-old Delia Guerrero had been embezzling money from her employer as far back as 2006.

Detectives also learned that Guerrero’s daughter, 43-year-old Delilah Strother was also involved in the thefts.

On Wednesday, police and detectives served a warrant at the suspects’ residence in Oxnard, where both Strother and Guerrero were taken into custody.

Officials say both suspects were booked for felonies, including embezzlement over $400, grand theft, conspiracy, false impersonation, and aggravated white-collar crime with a loss of over $100,000.

Each suspect is being held with a bail of $750,000.