Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Oxnard resident sentenced to state prison for gross vehicular manslaughter

court gavel scales of justice.jpg
KSBY stock image
court gavel scales of justice.jpg
Posted

Ricki Newton, a 24-year-old Oxnard resident, has been sentenced to two years in state prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter.

On August 13, 2023, prosecutors say Newton was racing a friend on Highway 101 at approximately 113 miles per hour. She lost control of her car and collided with another vehicle, which was forced off an embankment.

A passenger who was ejected from that vehicle died at the scene. Santa Paula resident, Louis Hernandez Jr., 77, was described as a loving son, father, and uncle by his family at the sentencing.

“This is a reminder that a brief bad decision involving reckless driving can have tragic and life-altering consequences,” said Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.

The District Attorney’s Office requested Newton be sentenced to state prison, while the defense counsel called for felony probation. The sentencing was imposed by Superior Court Judge Von Deroian in Department 11.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community