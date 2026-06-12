Pacific Surfliner prepares for World Cup crowds with new reservation requirement

Travelers planning to ride the Pacific Surfliner over the coming weeks will need to reserve a specific train before boarding as rail officials prepare for a surge in ridership tied to World Cup events in Southern California.

The temporary reservation requirement takes effect June 11 and will remain in place through July 19, according to Amtrak officials. The policy is intended to guarantee seats and help manage passenger volumes during what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

For many Central Coast residents, the Pacific Surfliner offers an alternative to driving through Southern California traffic or navigating airport security.

“I like how on time they are,” said rider Bella Crouse. “Unlike in the airport, there’s a lot of waiting around, and you have to go through security.”

The reservation requirement comes as Los Angeles prepares to host World Cup-related events, drawing visitors from across the region and beyond.

Some travelers say the expected crowds are already influencing their plans.

“Me and my sister have plans in June and July for some concerts, so we will definitely be in the traffic for the World Cup,” Crouse said.

To accommodate increased demand, Amtrak is adding late-night trains on select match days, including northbound service to Santa Barbara after games conclude in Los Angeles.

Still, not all passengers are eager to travel during the tournament period.

“I think it’s gonna be hard to get to the people that I know,” said rider Linda Banks. “My family is in different places: El Segundo, Inglewood.”

Amtrak officials are encouraging passengers to book reservations as early as possible, particularly for weekend travel and peak match days, when trains are expected to fill quickly.

The Pacific Surfliner operates along the Southern California coast, connecting communities from San Diego to San Luis Obispo and serving as one of the region’s busiest passenger rail corridors.

