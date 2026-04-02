Park in Santa Barbara faces deadline to unlock $1 million donation

Elings Park in Santa Barbara has received a major fundraising challenge that could bring in a seven-figure donation, if the community can act quickly.

An anonymous donor has pledged to give $1 million to the park, but only if $200,000 is raised by May 1.

Park officials say the effort is ambitious, but achievable with community support.

“I’m super excited, I love challenges like this. Put the pressure on, let’s get it done,” said Justin Bart, operations manager at Elings Park.

The funding would go toward upgrading the park’s athletic fields, which date back to the 1980s and are heavily used for tournaments and practices.

“These fields have been maintained, but they need upgrades to really bring them back to their full glory,” Bart said.

Organizers are now calling on local residents, businesses and community partners to contribute, emphasizing that even small donations can make a difference.

“Every donation helps even five to ten dollars makes a difference,” Bart said.

Community members say the improvements would benefit a wide range of users beyond just athletes.

“I’m excited, these fields are used by so many people, including myself. It’s a great community resource,” said Santa Barbara resident Joe Hicks.

If the fundraising goal is met by the deadline, the combined funds would significantly enhance one of the city’s most widely used recreational spaces.

