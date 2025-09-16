Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Paul McCartney announces surprise concert at Santa Barbara Bowl

Mexico Corona Capital
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Paul McCartney performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Mexico Corona Capital
Posted

Legendary musician Paul McCartney on Monday announced a surprise concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, September 26.

The concert takes place just three days before the kick-off of his Got Back Tour 2025.

While McCartney will play arenas and stadiums across North America during his tour, the concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl is being described as more “intimate,” with the venue seating just about 4,500 people.

Tickets range in price from $362.50 to $562.50 and are being sold via a lottery system. Tickets will be limited to two per customer. Fans can register for tickets through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 16.

Click here for more information and to register for tickets.

RELATED: Locals wait overnight for a chance to see Foo Fighters in San Luis Obispo

Locals wait overnight for a chance at Foo Fighters tickets

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community