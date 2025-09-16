Paul McCartney announces surprise concert at Santa Barbara Bowl

Legendary musician Paul McCartney on Monday announced a surprise concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, September 26.

The concert takes place just three days before the kick-off of his Got Back Tour 2025.

While McCartney will play arenas and stadiums across North America during his tour, the concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl is being described as more “intimate,” with the venue seating just about 4,500 people.

Tickets range in price from $362.50 to $562.50 and are being sold via a lottery system. Tickets will be limited to two per customer. Fans can register for tickets through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 16.

