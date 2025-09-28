Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pave work on Berkeley Road in Goleta to begin on Monday

Construction
Posted

Paving work is set to begin on Berkeley Road on Monday, September 29. Construction is expected to last approximately 2–3 weeks, with crews working Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

During the project, Berkeley Road will only be open to eastbound traffic. Crosswalks, driveways, and side streets along Berkeley Road will remain accessible. Drivers can expect to plan for delays during the construction period and follow posted signs.

Construction will begin at North Fairview Avenue and will move east, alternating between lanes.

The City’s 2025 Pavement Management Program plans to improve more than 5.2 centerline miles of streets through two initiatives: the 2025 Arterial Pavement Project and the 2025 Residential Resurfacing Project.

