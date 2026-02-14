Pedestrian dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Santa Barbara

A pedestrian died Friday night after being hit by an Amtrak train along East Cabrillo Boulevard, authorities confirmed.

Just before 6 p.m. on February 13 officers from the Santa Barbara Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard following reports of a pedestrian hit by an Amtrak train.

Police officers, along with personnel from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and paramedics, arrived and found an adult male on the south side of the tracks suffering from significant traumatic injuries.

First responders immediately initiated life-saving measures, including CPR, before the victim went by ambulance to Cottage Hospital for emergency treatment.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews and hospital staff, the man later died from his injuries.

Authorities are withholding the identity of the victim pending notification to his family. The incident remains under investigation.