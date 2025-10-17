Police: 'Incident' leads to discovery of weapon at Santa Barbara High

A criminal investigation is underway following an incident Friday morning at Santa Barbara High School.

Santa Barbara police say high school staff looking into an “incident involving several students” discovered one of the students may have had a weapon.

“School staff was able to safely isolate the student and retrieve the weapon,” police said, adding that officers responded at around 10:45 a.m. to assist with the investigation.

After learning a second student may have also had a weapon, police say the school was placed into “hold” status as a precautionary measure.

Police say the “hold” status was lifted after it was determined the second student did not have a weapon and “there was no longer a threat to campus, students or staff.”

Santa Barbara police are handling the onging criminal investigation and say the incident appears to be isolated. The type of weapon found was not disclosed.

KSBY reached out to Santa Barbara Unified for comment on the incident but has yet to receive a response.