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Police investigate rape and strangulation incident at UC Santa Barbara

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The UC Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a rape and strangulation that occurred in campus housing late Saturday night.

UCPD received a report of the attack at approximately 11 p.m. Officials say the assault happened about one hour before it was reported. The suspect and survivor met earlier in the evening at a party in Isla Vista and did not know each other.

Officials have not released information on the suspect.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is encouraged to contact the UCSB Police Department at (805)-893-3446.

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