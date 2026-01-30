Police investigate shooting in Santa Barbara

Police are investigating a reported gunshot following a fight Thursday afternoon near West Figueroa Street in Santa Barbara.

Officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. on January 29 to the 300 block of West Figueroa Street after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived to the scene they learned that several people had been involved in a physical altercation near the intersection of Bath Street and Figueroa Street.

During the confrontation, a single gunshot was heard. Everyone involved then ran off but two people were later detained on the Anapamu Street footbridge and taken into custody without incident.

Police say that based on the initial investigation, no injuries were reported as a result of the gunshot.

The 1000 block of Bath Street was temporarily closed on Thursday afternoon while officers investigated but has since reopened.

Authorities say the incident appears to be isolated, and there are no ongoing public safety concerns.