Police investigating after dog drowns at daycare in Santa Barbara

A local family is mourning the loss of one-year-old English bulldog Bruce, after the dog drowned while attending Camp Canine, prompting an active police investigation, calls for accountability and a temporary suspension of the business’ daycare operations.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says officers responded to the animal daycare and boarding facility in the 800 block of East Montecito Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a dog drowning.

During the initial investigation, officers met with Bruce’s owners, who provided information about their dog and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators also interviewed employees who were present when it occurred.

Police say the case remains under active investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigative Unit and Animal Control Team.

According to those close to the family, Bruce was training to become a service dog for a veteran.

Savannah Genet, who identified herself as the sister of one of Bruce’s owners, created a GoFundMe to help support the family as they cope with the loss.

In the fundraiser, Genet wrote that what was supposed to be “a normal day at Camp Canine turned into tragedy” when Bruce drowned while in the facility’s care.

She also alleged the family was not contacted when the incident occurred and instead learned Bruce had died when they arrived to pick him up later that day. According to the fundraiser, Bruce’s body was returned to the family in a storage container in the trunk of a vehicle, and they later learned he had not been transported to an emergency veterinary hospital before they were notified.

“My sister and brother-in-law are now left grieving the unimaginable loss of a beloved family member, while trying to understand exactly what happened that day,” Genet wrote in the fundraiser.

Julia Di Sieno, co-founder and director of Animal Rescue Team Incorporated, said her organization has been working closely with Bruce’s family since learning about the incident.

“Our rescue hotline started blowing up on Friday morning once the incident gained some momentum,” De Sieno said, adding that her organization has been helping the family navigate the days ahead.

She described Bruce as a beloved companion.

“Bruce was an extremely beautiful, tri-colored little bowling ball, and he belonged to a lovely young couple. They provided the utmost best care for this nugget. It’s devastating,” she said.

De Sieno said the family is preparing to consult with an attorney to determine what legal options may be available.

She also said her organization is working to organize a peaceful protest outside Camp Canine to raise awareness about the incident on Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m., and encourages attendees not to bring pets of their own.

However, not all customers say they have made up their minds about the facility.

While picking up her dog, Chief, after a three-week stay at Camp Canine, one longtime customer who declined to be interviewed on camera told KSBY News she wants more information before deciding whether she will continue bringing her dog to the business.

She said she wants confirmed details about what happened before making that decision.

Following Bruce’s death, Camp Canine posted a public statement on social media acknowledging responsibility for the tragedy.

“A family entrusted us with a cherished member of their family, and they are now living with an unimaginable loss because we failed in our responsibility to keep their dog safe. We are profoundly sorry,” the statement reads.

The business also announced it is temporarily suspending daycare operations while it conducts what it described as “a comprehensive review of our facility, our safety procedures, and our emergency response protocols.”

Camp Canine said it is implementing immediate operational changes aimed at preventing a similar incident from happening again. Boarding services will continue for dogs already in the facility’s care.

KSBY News reached out to Camp Canine, requesting an interview and a response to the allegations outlined in the family’s GoFundMe, but did not receive a response before publication.