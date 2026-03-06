Police investigating stabbing in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured early Friday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, dispatchers received a call at approximately 1:44 a.m. on March 6 reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the first block of West Ortega Street.

When officers arrived, they say they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the attacker.

Investigators say preliminary information suggests the attack was an isolated incident, and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities also say it is not yet known whether the incident is gang-related.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-8900.