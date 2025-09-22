Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Police respond to an incident at Leadbetter Beach

Santa Barbara police
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Santa Barbara police
Posted

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to multiple calls related to a disturbance at Leadbetter Beach. Officials say a man was reportedly armed with a firearm or taser, and another man was armed with a fishing spear.

During the police response, both men were separated. One man walked away on the beach and headed towards Leadbetter Point while the other rode a bicycle eastbound through the lot. According to officials, officers contacted the man on the beach, and he provided a statement. The other man was not located after a search.

Based on statements from witnesses and the man on the beach, it appeared the outstanding man possessed and brandished a taser-like device.

Officials currently say that the incident appears to be isolated and there are no public safety concerns.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community