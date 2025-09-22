Police respond to an incident at Leadbetter Beach

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to multiple calls related to a disturbance at Leadbetter Beach. Officials say a man was reportedly armed with a firearm or taser, and another man was armed with a fishing spear.

During the police response, both men were separated. One man walked away on the beach and headed towards Leadbetter Point while the other rode a bicycle eastbound through the lot. According to officials, officers contacted the man on the beach, and he provided a statement. The other man was not located after a search.

Based on statements from witnesses and the man on the beach, it appeared the outstanding man possessed and brandished a taser-like device.

Officials currently say that the incident appears to be isolated and there are no public safety concerns.