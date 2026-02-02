UPDATE: Pedestrian killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Santa Barbara

UPDATE (4:46 p.m.): According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, a man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Sunday afternoon.

The report was made at around 1:30 p.m., and crews from several agencies responded to the report. However, the man died from his injuries shortly. The identity of the man is being withheld until the family is notified.

Milpas Street is currently closed as crews investigate the incident and safely remove the train.

——

ORIGINAL STORY: As of Saturday afternoon, A portion of Milpas Street in Santa Barbara is closed due to a train crash involving a pedestrian. Officials with the Santa Barbara Police Department are advising drivers to avoid the street near the train tracks and use an alternate route until further notice.

