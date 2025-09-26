Potential thunderstorms and severe weather expected for Santa Barbara County

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting thunderstorms for Santa Barbara County, beginning on Saturday, September 27.

The Santa Barbara county of Emergency Management warns of localized flooding, lightning, and dangerous microburst winds are possible throughout the region, posing significant safety risks.

Experts say these sudden and powerful winds, often associated with thunderstorms, can cause significant damage, including flying debris and hazardous conditions.

The NWS warns that microbursts can appear with little warning, and community members should take precautions to stay safe.

Safety Precautions:

Residents are advised to take the following steps to prepare for the storms:



Secure Outdoor Items: Strong winds can blow around umbrellas, sporting equipment, and outdoor furniture. Make sure these are stored away safely.

Charge Devices: Power outages may occur, so ensure all essential electronics are fully charged in advance.

Drive Carefully: Wet roads can be slippery, so slow down and avoid driving into flooded areas.

Avoid Flood-Prone Areas: Stay away from rivers, creeks, streams, and burn scars, especially those in low-lying areas. If flooding is imminent, move to higher ground or an interior room of your home.

Care for Vulnerable Populations: Check on the elderly, young children, and pets who may not be aware of the weather hazards or be able to react quickly.

Stay Indoors During Thunderstorms: If you hear thunder, seek shelter immediately and wait at least 30 minutes after the last strike before resuming outdoor activities.

Additional Resources: