Power outage in Goleta impacting more than 300 SCE customers

Hundreds of Southern California Edison (SCE) customers in Goleta are without power Thursday morning.

The power company first reported the outage at 8:46 a.m.

Households near Deerhurst Drive and Lancaster Place in west Goleta are currently being impacted.

As of 10 a.m., SCE says crews are performing repairs at the site of the outage, which was reportedly caused by equipment problems.

The company estimates that power will be restored by 3:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.