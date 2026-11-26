For many people at Butterfly Beach, the crashing waves are a spectacle.

But while some beachgoers are taking in the powerful surf, Montecito Fire officials are urging people to use caution as large swells create hazardous conditions along the coastline.

“We grew up around here. Surf’s up, but it’s not that massive,” said surfer Graham Hadidian.

Despite some beachgoers feeling comfortable with the conditions, Montecito Fire officials say they are taking extra precautions.

Crews are conducting surf checks and monitoring ocean conditions. However, officials say they are not increasing staffing unless conditions warrant it.

“We have not seen swells like this in a long time. We’re asking the community, whether you are a visitor or a longtime resident, to be extra aware,” said Christina Atchison, Montecito Fire Department spokesperson.

The waves were so powerful Wednesday morning that surf crashed against homes along Miramar Beach, an area that had been under an evacuation order.

Fire officials are urging people to stay alert, keep a safe distance from the shoreline and remember how quickly ocean conditions can change.

For some beachgoers, however, the powerful surf was also a reminder of the beauty and unpredictability of nature.

“At this moment, I am glad to be alive... So for those who are holding on and having trouble going through whatever you’re going through, remember you might get lucky and see something beautiful like this,” said one beachgoer named M.J.

Officials continue to encourage residents and visitors to prioritize safety and avoid getting too close to the water.

