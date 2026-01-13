Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pre-applications open for Buellton Garden Apartments affordable housing

buellton new units.jpg
People’s Self-Help Housing
People’s Self-Help Housing's first rental housing in the city of Buellton, Buellton Garden Apartments will bring 89 new units to low-income individuals and families.
Pre-applications are now available for Buellton Garden Apartments, a new affordable housing development from People’s Self-Help Housing.

Applications are accessible in both English and Spanish at Buellton Garden Apartments - People's Self-Help Housing and are being accepted through Tuesday, February 3 at 5 p.m.

Located at 10 and 12 McMurray Road in Buellton, the project includes 89 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for households earning at or below 50 percent of the area median income.

Twenty-four units are reserved for eligible farmworker households earning between 30%-50% of the AMI. Section 8 vouchers are accepted.

Housing officials say the units feature modern appliances, vinyl flooring, and accessible options.

The non-smoking, pet-friendly community also includes a community room, learning center, playground, half basketball court, and on-site services.

A lottery will be held February 10 to determine processing order. Assistance is available for disabled applicants and those needing language support.

