Proposal to turn Carpinteria Bluffs offices into housing

A long-vacant office complex overlooking the Carpinteria Bluffs could be transformed into 31 housing units under a proposed redevelopment project that supporters say would breathe new life into an underused property while helping address the area's housing shortage.

The proposal would convert the empty office buildings into 20 live-work units, where residents could also operate businesses, along with 11 traditional residential units. Developers say repurposing the existing structures would provide new housing while minimizing changes to the surrounding bluff landscape.

The office buildings have remained vacant for years, prompting some residents to welcome the proposal.

"I think it's a great idea," said Carpinteria resident Juan Vicente Palerm. "It's wasted space. Those buildings have been there almost decades."

The project would add market-rate housing, with the lowest monthly rents expected to begin at about $2,900. While some residents support redeveloping the vacant property, the projected rental costs have raised concerns about affordability.

"We need housing, especially for lower-income people," Palerm said. "Higher-income people have plenty of opportunities more on the foothills."

Others say they recognize the city's need for more housing but believe any future development should preserve the character that makes Carpinteria unique.

"Well, I know we need housing here," said resident Amanda George. "It is a big debate."

George said maintaining the community's identity remains a priority.

"This is such a special place to live, and I feel so lucky to have bought when I bought in 2011," she said.

Although no housing currently exists on the Carpinteria Bluffs, large portions of the property are already zoned for residential use.

The proposal is expected to continue through the city's review process before officials make any final decisions on the project.