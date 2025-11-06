Proposed Deltopia music ban aims to curb safety risks in Isla Vista

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public about a proposed change to the County’s Outdoor Festival Ordinance that would temporarily ban amplified music during the weekend of Deltopia in Isla Vista.

Sheriff's officials say the proposal would suspend amplified music that could be heard from any public property from Friday at midnight through Sunday at midnight during the annual Deltopia weekend. The restriction would cover all residential, commercial, and short-term rental properties, as well as private gatherings, with enforcement through citations and fines.

Currently, the ordinance prohibits amplified music from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., but law enforcement says the added restrictions are needed to manage the unsanctioned street party’s growing crowds and emergency calls.

Lieutenant Joe Schmidt of the Isla Vista Foot Patrol said, “Deltopia has evolved into a large-scale event that creates significant safety risks… A temporary amplified-music ban is one proactive step to reduce the harmful conditions that fuel these problems.”

Community members are invited to a Town Hall Meeting to learn more and share feedback on Wednesday, November 12 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte.