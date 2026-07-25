Red panda cub reaches precious milestone at Santa Barbara Zoo

A tiny but mighty milestone at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

There are new images that show the Zoo's three-week-old endangered red panda cub enjoying one of its early bottle feedings.

Will Huebner, Santa Barbara Zoo

The footage, captured on July 22, offers a look at the cub's round-the-clock care by the Zoo's dedicated animal care team.

Since the video was filmed, the cub has reached another exciting milestone its eyes have opened and it continues to thrive while taking formula from a bottle.

Will Huebner, Santa Barbara Zoo

The update comes after the Santa Barbara Zoo mourned the loss of one of the cubs earlier this week.

Zoo officials say they're grateful to share this hopeful progress during an incredibly difficult time.

Red pandas are an endangered species, and the first few months of life are especially critical.

Will Huebner, Santa Barbara Zoo

Infant mortality rates can be as high as 40%, making every milestone from successful bottle feedings to opening its eyes a meaningful sign of progress.

The Zoo says it will continue closely monitoring the cub as it grows stronger each day.