Redevelopment on South Milpas in Santa Barbara to bring new housing, expanded produce market

A major redevelopment project on South Milpas Street in Santa Barbara has received final architectural approval from the city, paving the way for an expansion of Tri-County Produce and the construction of new housing.

The project at 335 S. Milpas will preserve the longtime neighborhood market while adding a 45-unit residential building on an adjacent portion of the property.

Plans include a 4,000-square-foot expansion of Tri-County Produce, a new outdoor patio and a reconfigured parking lot. The four-story apartment building will include affordable housing and larger three-bedroom apartments intended for families.

"We take pride in what we do here, keeping all the local farms active; they keep us fresh and filled here," said Jaime Desales, owner of Tri-County Produce.

Desales said the addition of new residents could benefit both the market and the surrounding neighborhood.

"We're excited for the new apartments. We'll get about 45 new residents, and hopefully they all come shop at Tri-County Produce," he said.

The project comes as Santa Barbara continues to grapple with housing shortages while balancing concerns about growth and development.

Not all residents support the pace of new construction in the city.

"Do you see how many cranes are in town? They put the blinders on and they're mowing this town, the whole heart and soul of this town," Santa Barbara resident Philip Brainard said.

As part of the approval, city officials included a condition prohibiting any of the apartments from being used as short-term vacation rentals.

The project still requires building permits before construction can begin. Developers have not announced a construction start date or estimated completion timeline.

