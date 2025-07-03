Regional Fire Communications Center for Santa Barbara County now fully operational

Santa Barbara County has directed all seven local fire departments and medical 911 calls to the new Regional Fire Communications Center (RFCC) for full operation as of June 30.

RFCC aims to centralize dispatch and send the closest and most appropriate available crews regardless of agency.

“The RFCC allows us to deliver faster, more coordinated service by connecting 911 callers with resources throughout Santa Barbara County, regardless of jurisdiction," said Mark A. Hartwig, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief/Fire Warden.

RFCC dispatches for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District, Lompoc Fire Department, Guadalupe Fire Department, Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR).

“The RFCC is designed to dissolve jurisdictional barriers and ensure seamless communication among agencies so that help reaches the public as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Garret Huff, project manager and deputy fire chief of emergency services for Santa Barbara County Fire.

RFCC dispatch call takers are trained as Emergency Medical Dispatchers (EMD). They provide pre-arrival instructions for each emergency call.

The Regional Fire Communications Center (RFCC) was first approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2017 and broke ground in April 2023. It has now transitioned to full service from their physical location at 4406 Cathedral Oaks Road.

“Serving all of our communities in a more robust and efficient manner was the guiding principle of the operational area fire chiefs and their elected leadership,” said David Neels, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County. “Our desire to work together is a true benefit to all citizens of the county.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held later this year for the new facility.