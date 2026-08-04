Residents feel effects of Santa Barbara sewer project

If you’re driving through the Via Lucero area, you may notice daytime construction as the City of Santa Barbara replaces an aging wastewater pipeline that carries sewage to the city’s treatment plant.

For some residents, the project is a reminder that essential infrastructure work can have a very visible impact above ground.

“It’s the kind of project you don’t always think about, until you hear it,” said Tamera Roman, a Santa Barbara resident.

Roman said nighttime work has brought noise concerns for some neighbors.

“They work at night, but they bang and smash and make a whole lot of noise at night, so we’re up all night,” Roman said.

The Via Lucero Wastewater Force Main Replacement Project is designed to replace aging infrastructure and improve the reliability of Santa Barbara’s wastewater system.

City officials say the upgrades will help move wastewater safely from homes and businesses while reducing the risk of costly repairs, failures or service disruptions in the future.

Residents have also noticed the presence of construction equipment in the area.

“It’s good it’s taken a while,” said Jeff Dominelli, a Santa Barbara resident. “Seeing all this shoring equipment in the parking lot has made moving around the parking lot a lot harder.”

The existing pipeline has been in service for decades, and city officials say replacing it now helps address aging infrastructure before larger issues develop.

With crews working near busy roads, Roman says safety should remain a priority, especially with speeding concerns in the area.

“They’re gonna have to be very careful out here because there’s always a lot of speeding here,” Roman said.

The $4.8 million Via Lucero Wastewater Force Main Replacement Project is funded through monthly sewer service fees paid by City of Santa Barbara wastewater customers.

Construction is expected to be completed later this year.