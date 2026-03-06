Rising diesel prices strain businesses that rely on fuel

Rising fuel prices are putting pressure on workers in Santa Barbara who rely on diesel to do their jobs.

People filling up at the pump may have noticed prices climbing in recent weeks, and for those whose livelihoods depend on fuel, the increase can quickly add up.

John Urquhart, a commercial fisherman in Santa Barbara, said he’s already feeling the impact.

“I put 2.6 gallons and that’s $15, so more than five dollars a gallon,” Urquhart said.

Recent fighting involving the United States, Israel and Iran has raised concerns about disruptions to oil production and major global shipping routes. At the same time, diesel inventories are already tight, pushing crude oil prices higher and driving up fuel costs.

For fishermen like Urquhart, those rising prices can determine whether heading out to sea is financially worth it.

“I do commercial fishing. If I don’t make a profit, I’m not going out, not going fishing,” he said.

Diesel fuels much of the economy, powering fishing boats, farm equipment and delivery trucks that transport goods and supplies.

According to GasBuddy, diesel prices in California remain the highest in the nation, with recent averages around $5.19 per gallon.

Antonio Castelleon, who works for Action Roofing, said he has also noticed the increase.

“I’ve noticed about an 11 percent increase in diesel prices. It’s definitely gone up,” Castelleon said.

He said higher fuel costs affect the company’s operations because many of their vehicles rely on diesel.

“Our dump trucks run on diesel, and they use a lot of fuel,” Castelleon said. “So when we look at how much gas we’ve used throughout the month, our costs go up.”

As diesel prices continue to fluctuate, workers in industries that rely heavily on fuel say they will closely monitor costs at the pump.

