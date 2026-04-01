Sable Offshore begins selling oil after restarting Gaviota-area pipeline

Sable Offshore has begun selling oil after restarting its pipeline along the Gaviota Coast, marking the first flow of crude through the line since a major spill in 2015.

The company says Chevron will purchase about 20,000 barrels of oil per day as production ramps up. Sable projects output could reach 50,000 barrels per day.

The pipeline was restarted earlier this month after the Trump administration invoked the Defense Production Act, a move that has drawn criticism from state officials.

Oil is now moving through the pipeline for the first time since a rupture near Refugio State Beach in 2015 released more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, causing significant environmental damage.

The restart has raised concerns among some Santa Barbara County residents, who are questioning both environmental risks and potential economic benefits.

“Is there an alternative to foreign oil? Is it helping gas prices? What is going on?” said Kelly Hollis, a Santa Barbara resident.

Industry officials say increased production could help boost domestic supply. However, experts caution that the impact on consumers may be limited.

A spokesperson for AAA said gas prices are largely driven by global markets, meaning any effect from increased local production would likely be minimal.

“The summer blend gasoline is entering the market this week, and with historically high demand, people tend to keep driving despite higher prices,” the spokesperson said.

Some residents remain skeptical.

“We’re going to have to start riding our bicycles with the way gas prices are going,” said Alberto Ceballo, another Santa Barbara resident.

The restart is also facing legal challenges. State regulators previously denied key permits and ordered sections of the pipeline removed from Gaviota State Park.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit arguing the federal government overstepped its authority in forcing the restart.

Sable Offshore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

