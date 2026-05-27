Sable Offshore Pipeline fight moves to federal court

The legal fight over the future of the Sable Offshore pipeline is now playing out in federal court.

Houston-based Sable Offshore restarted oil transport through the Las Flores Pipeline System along the Gaviota Coast back in March after receiving federal approval. Federal officials called the restart important for domestic energy production.

But California regulators and environmental groups argue the company bypassed state environmental protections, leading to multiple lawsuits aimed at stopping operations.

“We all remember the oil leak in Refugio, and that’s all because the pipeline is not up to standard,” said Kimberly Ray, founder and CEO of the Marine Conservation Network.

On May 18, the legal dispute shifted to federal court. Santa Barbara County sued Sable Offshore, claiming the company resumed pipeline operations without complying with local permitting requirements.

The federal government then moved the case to federal court, arguing the pipeline falls under federal energy jurisdiction.

That means federal judges, rather than local courts, will now decide whether pipeline operations can continue while the lawsuits move forward.

Sable Offshore did not respond to my request for comment Tuesday. However, the company previously stated the pipeline system underwent repairs, testing and safety upgrades before restarting operations and says it is operating with federal approval.

Environmental advocates say moving the case to federal court could make it more difficult to halt pipeline operations during the ongoing legal battle.

“We want the ocean to have time to heal and for marine life to have the opportunity to recover from the oil drilling,” said UCSB student Karissa Gomez.

I also reached out to the Santa Barbara County Supervisor’s Office and several environmental groups involved in the lawsuits. The county declined to comment, citing pending litigation. The Environmental Defense Center responded, while the other groups did not reply to requests for comment.