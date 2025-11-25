"Safety Belongs on Every Menu”: officials urge Thanksgiving cooking caution

As you prepare for your Thanksgiving celebrations, Santa Barbara County fire officials have a message: “Safety Belongs on Every Menu."

Their seasonal campaign highlights the dangers of distracted cooking which is one of the leading causes of home fires this time of year.

Fire experts remind residents to stay with the stovetop at all times and never leave food cooking unattended.

They say pot handles should be turned inward, and children and pets kept at least three feet from hot surfaces and liquids.

They stress that anything that can burn like towels, oven mitts, or packaging should be kept well away from the stovetop. Timers are also recommended to prevent dishes from being forgotten in the oven.

If a small grease fire breaks out, officials say to turn off the burner and slide a lid over the pan, noting that water should never be used on a grease fire.

The National Fire Protection Association continues to warn against oil-based turkey fryers due to the risk of fires, burns, and explosions.

But for those who still choose to use one, the NFPA advises only operating fryers outdoors and far from buildings or overhangs, making sure the turkey is fully thawed and dry before lowering it into hot oil, and keeping a Class B fire extinguisher close by.

Officials say a few simple precautions can keep the holiday focused on food, family, and gratitude and not preventable emergencies.