Santa Barbara Airport celebrates the return of nonstop flights to San Diego

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) has officially relaunched nonstop service to San Diego International Airport (SAN), restoring a popular route for Central Coast travelers and boosting regional connectivity.

The twice-daily flights, which began April 22, are operated by Alaska Airlines using a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft.

The route offers a fast, convenient alternative to driving, while opening up expanded connections to destinations across Hawaii, Mexico, and Europe via San Diego.

Alaska previously operated the route from June 2021 through September 2022.

Airport officials, community leaders, and airline representatives marked the occasion with a celebratory event at the SBA terminal.

Speakers highlighted the route’s importance in improving travel efficiency across Southern California and strengthening ties to key visitor markets.

Alaska Airlines continues to expand its presence at SBA, offering existing nonstop service to Seattle and Portland, with Portland flights increasing to twice daily in May.

Looking ahead, Southwest Airlines will also begin nonstop service to San Diego on August 4, further enhancing the airport’s growing network, which now includes 13 destinations and an average of 26 daily departures.