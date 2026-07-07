Santa Barbara Airport controllers get state-of-the-art training system

The Santa Barbara Municipal Airport (SBA) control tower has received a new Tower Simulation System (TSS), enabling air traffic controllers to practice and refine their skills in a controlled setting.

The simulators display actual airport layouts to help controllers understand airport-specific scenarios they will encounter in their careers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) claims that TSS can speed up training times by “almost 30 percent.”

Federal Aviation Administration

“The new Tower Simulation System is a game changer for controller training at Santa Barbara control tower,” said Jeffrey Allen, SBA Air Traffic Manager. “For the first time, without leaving the facility, we'll be able to immerse trainees in highly realistic scenarios that replicate the airport's unique operating environment, allowing them to build experience and confidence before working live traffic.”

What makes Santa Barbara Airport’s TSS unique is that it is the first to be funded by the "One Big Beautiful Bill," according to the FAA.

The new technology aims to enhance training quality and efficiency at SBA, leading to a safer and more efficient operation at the airport for the public.

“It's an investment not only in our workforce, but in the future of aviation safety,” said Allen.

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 mandates the expansion of tower simulation training throughout the National Airspace System.

As a result, all air traffic control towers, including the one at SBA, must have access to a TSS by 2028.

The FAA claims that it is on track to meet this requirement, having already installed the new modernized system in 95 facilities across the U.S. by the end of 2025.