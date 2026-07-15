Santa Barbara Airport launches "Library on the Fly"

Travelers passing through Santa Barbara Airport now have a new way to enjoy their journey by picking up a good book.

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) and the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) have partnered to launch Library on the Fly, a free book exchange located inside the airport terminal.

The program encourages passengers to take a book to read while traveling or donate one they've already finished, creating an easy way to share stories with fellow travelers.

The co-branded book cart is located on the second floor of the terminal, past the security checkpoint near Gate 2. No library card is required to borrow a book.

To keep the shelves stocked, SBPL will regularly provide a variety of reading options, including books for adults and children, multiple genres, and multilingual titles.

In addition to physical books, travelers can sign up for a free SBPL digital library card, giving them access to thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, and other online resources.

Those who want to borrow physical materials from the library can upgrade to a full-access library card by visiting any Santa Barbara Public Library location.

Library Director Brandon Beaudette said the partnership connects readers with books at the perfect time. "Summer travel is the perfect time to enjoy a great book and get acquainted with everything our Public Library has to offer," he said.