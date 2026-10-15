Santa Barbara Airport seeks public input on climate adaptation plan

Santa Barbara Airport is highly vulnerable to flooding because of its low-lying location near the Goleta Slough. Now, the airport and the city are asking the public for feedback on a plan to help protect airport operations and surrounding coastal wetlands from rising sea levels and severe flooding.

Last December, flooding disrupted holiday travel at the airport, forcing flight cancellations.

“I actually flew out of here last December, or I was supposed to be flying out of here on Christmas Eve with my family, but the runways flooded and they had to cancel all the flights,” said Gray Nailin, a Montecito resident.

The airport's vulnerability could worsen in the coming decades. According to airport officials, Santa Barbara Airport currently faces a 20% annual risk of a flood-related closure. Without action, that risk could rise to 60% by 2076.

“Things are not getting better in this area, so we need to have plans,” said Chris Hastert, the airport's director.

The city and airport are developing a Climate Adaptation Plan to identify ways to protect critical aviation infrastructure while preserving the Goleta Slough's wetland habitat.

The plan will evaluate a range of flood protection strategies, including traditional infrastructure improvements and nature-based solutions designed to protect both the airport and the surrounding environment.

“It could be as simple as pumps on some drain outfalls, or a large project like opening up different areas in the slough,” Hastert said.

The project is currently in its second phase, which focuses on developing and evaluating potential adaptation strategies. The first phase, a climate change vulnerability assessment, has been completed.

The third phase will update the airport's Coastal Land Use Plan by 2027, incorporating policies to address sea level rise and protect coastal resources.

The effort is jointly funded by the California Coastal Commission and the city of Santa Barbara.

Despite the flooding concerns, some travelers say the airport remains a special part of the community.

“I always tell people if heaven had an airport, it would look like this,” said Mary Davis, a traveler.

Community members have until Nov. 13 to provide feedback on the Climate Adaptation Plan.

The draft plan and information on how to submit comments are available here.