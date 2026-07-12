Santa Barbara asks residents to provide feedback on AI-assisted comfort bike map

Residents of Santa Barbara County can now provide their input on an AI-assisted interactive bicycle map of the entire county, the first of its kind in California.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is asking residents to provide comments directly on the map, pointing out any missing facilities, incorrect comfort ratings, access issues and other observations.

“The people who know our streets and neighborhoods best are the people who live, work and ride here,” Transportation Planner Peter Williamson said.

The AI is trained on OpenStreetMap and Google Street View and is now taking feedback from community-reported data. SBCAG partnered with UC Santa Barbara and Simon Fraser University for the project.

The map is also available in Spanish and is intended to be fully updated by summer 2027. It will also help create a wayfinding plan for recommendations for placements of new kiosks and signs.

