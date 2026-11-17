A popular Santa Barbara bike shop is facing a long road to recovery after a fire caused significant damage over the weekend.

The fire broke out around 12:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Velo Pro Cyclery on Hitchcock Way, sending employees scrambling to get out of the building.

The store manager says the fire started in the back of the shop and was caused by an old microwave.

“We had about three staff members in the back area that came out running and saying that there was a fire in the back, and I went back there to see if there was something we can put out with a fire extinguisher, but it was already 8-foot flames,” Nate Cannon explained.

Everyone inside made it out safely.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, but the damage left behind means the shop now faces a major cleanup and rebuilding effort.

The manager says they plan to repair the store and eventually reopen, but that process could take about a year.