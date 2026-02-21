Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation launches High School Band Fund for county schools

The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation is launching a new fund under its Outreach Program aimed at strengthening high school music programs across Santa Barbara County.

The High School Band Fund will provide grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 to local high school music programs. The funding is intended to ensure students have access to high-quality in-school music education and performance opportunities, regardless of financial barriers.

“We saw this was an area of high need, and there were some gaps that needed to be filled, so we’re excited to spread our support,” said Lyndsay Cooke, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation Outreach Program Manager.

The grants will support essential program needs, including student scholarships, uniforms and instruments, sheet music and classroom materials, supplemental instructors, performance travel, program expansion, and classroom technology.

Foundation leaders say the effort builds on the organization’s expanding outreach work throughout the county.

“This started in Santa Barbara proper, but now it’s countywide, and that’s really always been our purpose,” said Rick Boller, Santa Barbara Bowl CEO.

In 2025, the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation provided 116 grants totaling $399,875 during its spring and fall grant cycles.

The deadline to apply for the High School Band Fund is Feb. 27.

