Santa Barbara breaks ground on Jacaranda Court, 63-unit affordable housing for ‘missing middle’

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has broken ground on Jacaranda Court, a 63-unit affordable rental community aimed at serving the city’s workforce and moderate-income residents.

The $44.8 million development will be built at 400 W. Carrillo St., replacing an underutilized, city-owned parking lot with long-term affordable housing. The project is designed for residents often described as the “missing middle,” workers who earn too much to qualify for subsidized low-income housing but cannot afford market-rate rents.

City officials said Jacaranda Court reflects a strong partnership between the city and the Housing Authority and is intended to help ease Santa Barbara’s ongoing housing shortage.

“This is for the middle earners, the ones who don’t qualify for low-subsidy housing and the ones who can’t afford market-rate prices,” said Dale Fathe-Aazam, Deputy Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Construction is expected to take about 20 months. Prospective residents will be able to apply for the apartments three to four months before completion, with applications anticipated to open in spring 2027.

Housing advocates and city leaders have emphasized the need for developments like Jacaranda Court as Santa Barbara continues to face rising housing costs and limited availability, particularly for essential workers and moderate-income families.

Once completed, Jacaranda Court is expected to provide stable, affordable housing while making efficient use of city-owned land in a central location near jobs, services and transportation.

