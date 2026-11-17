On Tuesday, November 17 the Santa Barbara City Council approved the $3.78 million purchase of the historic La Casa de la Raza property located at 601 East Montecito Street.

City officials say the purchase is in an effort to preserve the landmark for future community use which has served as a cultural and social gathering place for Santa Barbara's Latino community.

The property is currently part of a Chapter 7 bankruptcy estate. The city also approved accepting $6 million in state funding, secured with the help of State Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón, to support the purchase and rehabilitation of the building.

The city plans to assess the building's condition and determine necessary improvements. While the city will retain ownership, officials plan to seek a nonprofit or community organization to operate the facility and provide programming.

City staff will return to the council with recommendations