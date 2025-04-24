Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Santa Barbara City Council votes to tighten ordinance regarding renovictions

Santa Barbara city.jpg
KSBY
Santa Barbara city.jpg
Posted

In a 4-3 vote on Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council voted to tighten the city's eviction ordinance, adding a 10 percent cap on rent increases for tenants displaced for renovations.

In a statement, Cause Now organizer Angeliza Sanchez said, “The decision was much overdue but we’re happy that Santa Barbara City Council is moving in the right direction with tenant protections.”

In the past, property owners have said adding more restrictions to rental properties will cause landlords to defer critical maintenance, leaving properties to deteriorate.

Developers raised concerns as well, saying rental caps will have a chilling effect on new construction.

The official ordinance will be adopted during next week’s city council meeting.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community