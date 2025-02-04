Tenants at 215 Bath Street on rent strike following months of legal disputes with property owner

Since September 2023, the tenants and property owners of 215 Bath Street in Santa Barbara have been in a dispute over repairs and tenant rights.

"What they want is pretty clear, right? They want repairs, not evictions," said Stanley Tzankov with the Santa Barbara Tenants Union.

"What's been totally heart-wrenching for me to witness is that this seems to be like a 52-unit apartment building of long-time neighbors thriving in the fabric of the community, and now it's boiled down to 14 residents who have had enough," Tzankov continued.

On Feb. 1, those residents went on a rent strike, refusing to pay until their demands are met, Tzankov said.

In a letter to property owners, the tenants outline nine demands. Lacy Taylor, a lawyer for the property owner, says those concerns have already been addressed.

"They were getting fully remodeled, renovated units for essentially almost exact same below-market rent that they were paying," Taylor said.

"With the 8.8% increase," stated KSBY News reporter Juliet Lemar.

"Yep," Taylor responded.



Taylor adds that the repairs on-site were necessary for the health and safety of residents.

"The law, as it stands today, allows a landlord to terminate a tenancy and renovate a unit to cure habitability issues, structural issues, plumbing issues, electrical issues with the property. It allows them to do that and put it back on the market, and it allows them to charge market rates," Taylor explained.

The rent strike will continue for 30 days or until both sides can reach an agreement.