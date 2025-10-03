Santa Barbara Co. Genealogical Society hosts open house with Hispanic Heritage exhibit

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society invites the public to its annual Family History Month Open House on Sunday, Oct. 5, from 1-4 p.m. at the Sahyun Genealogical Library, located at 316 Castillo Street in Santa Barbara.

Admission is free, and all community members and visitors are welcome to attend.

This year’s event will feature the debut of a new exhibit called “Santa Barbara Hispanic Family Histories, 1850–1970.” The exhibit showcases longtime local Hispanic families through photographs, personal stories, and historical documents.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to:



Explore FamilySearch Discovery Experiences – Find famous relatives, view your family in the 1950 census, record family memories, and take home a personalized family tree fan chart (requires a free FamilySearch account).

Tour the Sahyun Library – Discover the library’s extensive genealogical collections with guidance from experienced volunteers and special interest groups.

Connect with Community Organizations – Meet local heritage and lineage groups dedicated to preserving family and regional history.

Access Premium Genealogy Tools – Use library computers and subscription-based genealogy databases at no cost during the event.

Enjoy Light Refreshments and Networking – Mingle with fellow genealogy enthusiasts over snacks and conversation.

“This event is about more than research — it’s about connection,” said Holly Snyder, Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Outreach Chair. “Every family has a story worth preserving, and our Open House offers the inspiration and tools to help uncover and share those stories.”

For more information, visit sbgen.org or contact Outreach@SBGEN.org.