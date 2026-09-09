Santa Barbara County heat sends residents indoors, boosts demand for pools and air conditioning

Whether it’s cranking up a fan or searching for some much-needed air conditioning, residents across the Central Coast are feeling the heat.

At the Montecito YMCA, staff is getting creative to help members stay cool as temperatures climb.

“It’s unusually hot this year. Our pool is definitely in higher use than normal,” said John Norman, membership director at the Montecito Family YMCA.

The YMCA is also adding more water activities for children and moving programs indoors whenever possible.

For adults looking for relief, even small changes can make a difference. Norman said the facility has been turning off the lights during some yoga classes, helping lower the temperature inside.

“People come in and try to find some relief from the heat, and whether that’s taking a yoga class in the dark, that’s nice and cool,” Norman said. “Turning off the lights is beneficial and brings the temperature down five degrees.”

YMCA member Van Spaulding said the heat has been noticeable even indoors.

“Well, I’ve been out of town, and it’s very hot,” Spaulding said. “First time I’m sweating inside.”

And it’s not just gyms and recreation centers feeling the effects of the heat.

At Corazon Cocina Sur in Carpinteria, the restaurant has only one air-conditioning unit, and staff say the uncomfortable conditions are affecting business.

“Even when it’s hot, people still come out, but business has been down, and I think it’s because of how humid it is,” said Laura Mendez, a supervisor at Corazon Cocina Sur.

Despite the heat and humidity, however, the restaurant says it remains open and operating as usual.

