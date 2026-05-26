Santa Barbara community honors fallen service members on Memorial Day

Hundreds gathered at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor fallen service members and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who never returned home.

Veterans, families and community members attended the annual ceremony Monday, continuing a tradition that organizers said remains deeply meaningful for the community.

Among those in attendance was Vietnam veteran Robert Lopez, who said he has not missed a Memorial Day remembrance since returning home from the war.

“To recognize the men that have fallen. I lost my best friend out there,” Lopez said. “This gives me time to relax and think of the positive things in life.”

The ceremony drew a large crowd, with organizers estimating that attendance surpassed 1,000 people.

“We rented out like 900 chairs, and there were people standing,” said Vietnam veteran Joe Danley. “I imagine it was over a thousand, so it’s really great.”

For many attendees, the event was not only about remembrance but also about preserving the legacy of military service for future generations.

“Many of us have family members in different services, so it’s really important for us to carry that legacy,” said Cecilia Harris, an organizer with the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Lopez said Memorial Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by service members who gave their lives for the country.

“The representation of this holiday gives us the acknowledgement [that] we and those who served and passed on gave us this nation,” Lopez said.

The ceremony concluded with a flyover as planes passed overhead in a final tribute to the fallen.

