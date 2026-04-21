Santa Barbara considers additional funding for Dwight Murphy Field renovation

The Dwight Murphy Field renovation, a multi-million dollar effort to transform the city’s primary soccer complex into a modern, all-abilities recreation space, is already backed by tens of millions of dollars in public and private funding, including taxpayer money.

Construction began in 2025 and is still ongoing, but new Santa Barbara City Council agenda documents indicate officials may need to approve about $600,000 in additional funding to keep the project on track.

The proposed increase would help pay for accessibility-focused upgrades, including ADA-compliant pathways and inclusive playground features designed to serve people of all abilities.

Not all residents support the added cost.“I think they’ve spent enough already,” said Tom Meyer, a Santa Barbara resident. “It would be nice just to get the grass going again and be able to use it for recreation.”

Just across the street, leaders at the Santa Barbara Zoo say the project could have broader community benefits. “I think having an inclusive park right across the street ,it’s going to help people realize we’re an accessible zoo,” said JJ McLeod, the zoo’s Director of Education.

McLeod said expanding inclusive spaces across the city could also help boost tourism by making Santa Barbara more appealing to families who prioritize accessibility. “It’s very important to have inclusive spaces in Santa Barbara, because many families don’t travel due to accessibility barriers,”

“With the zoo being an autism-certified center, and the park nearby, it helps make Santa Barbara more welcoming for everyone,” said McLeod.

City officials said they do not yet have specific details about where additional funding would come from.

In a statement, the city said it is working with the Parks and Recreation Community Foundation to support ongoing fundraising efforts and expects to have a clearer picture of any funding shortfall as construction progresses.

The Santa Barbara City Council is scheduled to discuss the potential funding increase at its meeting Tuesday.