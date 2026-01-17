Santa Barbara considers stricter rules for massage therapists

The Santa Barbara City Council is considering new regulations for massage therapists that could increase permitting fees and require additional training, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from local business owners.

The proposed ordinance would raise permit fees for massage businesses and require both annual and surprise inspections. It would also mandate that massage therapists be certified by the California Massage Therapy Council, which currently requires 500 hours of training.

Many long-time massage therapists, however, were certified when the state requirement was only 250 hours.

Colin Silverman, who has worked as a massage therapist for 30 years and owns Deep Tissue Massage Center in Santa Barbara, said the changes would place a financial strain on small businesses and independent practitioners.

“It’s a huge pressure for small businesses like massage businesses,” Silverman said. “Massage therapists aren’t making a fortune in this town. We’re not problematic, and the majority of massage therapists are doing this because we really want to help people and make them feel better.”

Silverman said he is concerned the additional training requirement would take time and money away from his business and his family.

“If I have to go back to school to qualify for the 500 hours, it’s going to put a lot of pressure on me financially,” he said. “It’s $3,000 to $7,000 to do it, and most of these classes are at night, so I wouldn’t be able to work here and support my family.”

Other businesses that employ massage therapists say the additional training could improve the quality of care.

At the Santa Barbara Salt Cave, where massages are among the most popular services offered, General Manager Karissa Torres said she believes the requirements would be beneficial.

“I do think it’s helpful,” Torres said. “I think a lot of therapists coming out of school aren’t as knowledgeable and need the extra work.”

The Santa Barbara City Council is expected to revisit the proposed massage ordinance after its spring break in March.

